Professor Amin Alhassan, the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) has paid a courtesy call on the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB).

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize with the CIPDiB, recognizing the significant impact and contribution of the Chamber in the country’s Energy sector.

The visit was also to seek collaboration between the CIPDiB and the Energy Desk of the GBC to ensure real time daily updated information about the energy sector in daily news bulletins.

Prof Alhassan said the GBC was planning to organise an Energy Summit, Energy Exhibition and National Energy Quiz.

Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of the CIPDiB lauded GBC’s initiative to get the public informed daily about the dynamics of the sector, as that was in line with the objectives of the CIPDiB.

He mentioned that every technology, best practices of the electricity supply value chain and the expertise needed to fix the ailing power sector of Ghana could be found in the Chamber, adding, “We have done a lot of studies on the sector and we are willing to engage government as we are hardest hit in the challenge.”

Togbe Afede XIV appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana to avoid the growing indebtedness of members of the Chamber, which had high risk of grounding their operations.

Present at the meeting was Mr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Mr David Ametefe, Former Commissioner of PURC and a Board Member and Daniel Ahiabor, Administrator of the Chamber, Director of Marketing at the GBC and Mr Humphery Tetteh.