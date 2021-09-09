GBC Volta Star Radio launches Silver Jubilee

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Volta Star Radio in Ho has launched its 25th Anniversary with a call on stakeholders to support it to discharge its duties effectively.

The anniversary, dubbed: “25 years of Radio Broadcasting, the socio-cultural effect on listeners,” has activities including quizzes, blood donation, live broadcast from selected towns and live cultural programmes, with the climax slated for November 16, 2021.

Mr John Gadawusu, the Volta Regional Director of the Station, said at the launch that the station, since its inception, had contributed immensely to the development of the Volta Region.

He said it originally had a wider coverage with regions including Greater Accra, Eastern, Northern, Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo and neighboring countries like Togo, Benin and Nigeria listening to it.

He said the story was different now as the station was bedeviled with challenges limiting its coverage and mentioned frequent breakdown of ageing transmitters and generators for each sub-station as some of the challenges.

He said the anniversary was, therefore, aimed at raising funds to buy new transmitters to enhance its services and also establish a “Volta Star TV” to promote the rich culture and traditions of the people.

Mr Gadawusu appealed to benevolent organisations, business entities, religious organisations, traditional authorities and individuals to support the station to acquire the necessary equipment to discharge its duties.

He commended the GBC Head Office for its tremendous support, which had ensured that the station remained operational.

Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, the Chairman of the Volta Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in a speech read on his behalf, described the station as a great tool for social mobilisation to champion self-help initiatives in communities of the region.

Volta Star Radio had contributed to improving the livelihoods of the people through its adult education programme, making it, perhaps, the most penetrative radio station in the Volta Region, he said.

Very Reverend Japhet Yao Ledo, the Former Moderator, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, implored the staff and management to be dedicated, committed and patriotic in the service to the country.

He said immorality had been high in recent times and urged the station to continue to maintain the sign post as an advocate of moral behaviour.

Mr Kenneth Kponor, the Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), urged the media to uphold the ethics of the profession in their day-to-day activities.

Volta Star Radio was established on November 16, 1996 and commissioned by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.