The courage by some youth of Gbetseli in the Kpone Katamanso municipality with the support of the traditional council led by the chief of Gbetseli, Nii Amankwah Sune l has led to the arrest of some three suspected land guards who have been terrorizing innocent people in the community.

The three suspects who were handed over to the police earlier engaged the youth and the police in a shootout when the later went to the community to enforce the law in ensuring that with the support of the Stool, the activities of the land guards introduced by some selfish individuals in the community would be curtailed.

The Gbetseli Stool for some time now have been crying foul over some imported land guards by selfish individuals who claim to be royals and thus have the right to sell the Stool lands which the Chief Nii Amankwah Sune has been protecting for key developmental projects since he was Installed over have a decade ago.

Speaking in an interview with the media, the Stool Secretary for the Gbetseli Stool, Samuel Tetteh noted that on May 11th, the stool picked intelligence that some persons had been brought onto Gbetseli lands to serve as land guards over lands some unscrupulous persons were forcefully claiming even though Gbetseli lands were Stool lands.

However, he said a team of officials from the palace and police personnel who got to the site were met with firing of arms from the suspected land guards.

“But some angry youth who have had enough of this nonsense going on against the Stool decided to put their lives on the line to arrest these guys whose names we have gathered as Isaac, Amos, and Nii. They were arrested near bomper junction and taken to the Tema regional police Command”, he said.

He continued that “our own people from the prayer camp are aiding them to cause confusion against the stool”.

“Before the gazette of our revered chief, like it used to be in every family, some few elders raised some concerns which was addressed, but they have since not repented except to continuously cause confusion and now using land guards against us”, the Stool secretary revealed.

He said the elders of the Gbetseli Stool were not in support of the ongoing and would do everything within their power to stop what he described as evil motive.

The Chief of Gbetseli, Nii Amankwah Sune l said he was committed to ensuring that the right thing was done to bring the right development to his area.

