Gbetsile Chief Appeals For Support Towards Building Of Additional School Structures

Nii Teye Kojo Amankwah Sune I, the Chief of Gbetsile, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, has appealed for support towards the building of additional structures to create more space for effective teaching and learning in the community’s basic school.

He said the growing children population had led to congestion in the classrooms, something that was hot helpful to teaching and learning.

He made the appeal during an annual community thanksgiving and fundraising programme held at Gbetsile.

“Thanking God with one voice for his goodness” was the theme chosen for this year’s event.

The chief called for the residents, parents, businesses and the assembly to pull together to provide the needed infrastructure, to enhance academic work in the school.

Mr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), applauded the community for making education its number one priority.

Education, he noted, was the pathway to development and it was therefore refreshing the steps taken by the people to raise money to expand the basic school’s infrastructure.

The MCE said the areas was struggling with numerous development challenges, but he was confident that together they could work to make things better.

Mr. Francis Mishiame, Deputy Municipal Director of Education, in-charge-of Supervision and Monitoring, encouraged parents to spend quality time with their children and to supervise the activities especially those in the final year.