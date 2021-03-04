Residents of Gbetsile near Tema on Wednesday lauded the government for the massive education on the COVID-19 vaccination.

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccine and the roadmap for the nationwide vaccination exercise was met with mixed reactions from a lot of people in the Gbetsile community, yet due to the public education many have turn-out to receive the vaccine.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Gbetsile near Tema, Mr. Mohammed Faisal, a motorist, said he initially was scared to take the vaccination due to the conspiracies theories about the process, but now will partake in the Vaccine.

Mr. Faisal said together with his friends they believed the education on the vaccination had been done well as information van from the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly came around to inform the public about the need to get vaccinated.

Madam Angela Danso, a food vendor, also lauded the effort to encourage Ghanaians to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

She however called on Pastors and the Clergy in general, to get involve with the public education since their members would listen to them in the midst of these fears.

Mr. Jonas Gadasu told the GNA: “I am ready to take the vaccination when it is open to the general public, life is important. If the vaccination is harmful, why then would the President and the Vice President take the dosage”.

He advised the public not to pay attention to the false information from people who had little or no knowledge about health issues and partake in the COVID-19 Vaccination exercise.