Gbetsiley Driver butchers wife to death

Thomas Kontoh, a Commercial Driver at Gbetsiley Soldier in Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has butchered his wife, Lydia Amponsah to death in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kontoh believed to be in his late 40s allegedly butchered the wife who was also in her early 40s at their residence and thereafter allegedly committed suicide by hanging on a nearby tree.

According to police report available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Kontoh, the deceased before committing suicide inflicted several machete wounds on Lydia in addition to chopping off both ears, and cutting open her mouth.

The bodies of the two have since been deposited by the Atadeka Zenu Police at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency, Ms Michaela Okata, a niece of Lydia said at about 0130 hours on Tuesday, she and her aunty were in their room sleeping when the husband came in and suddenly pulled out a machete and started attacking the wife.

She added that she started shouting for help but no one came to her rescue, adding that she had to run for her life and sustained some injuries as Kontoh chased her because she witnessed the incident.

Mr T. T. Rogers, Landlord of the deceased persons told the GNA that even though no one knew what might have triggered the attack, the couple over the years had been having intermittent quarrels which led to the woman getting her own room.

The couple have six children – two each for both the man and woman from their previous relationships and two together with the youngest being four years old.