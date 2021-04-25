The Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation will organize a special juvenile and amateur boxing event to honor Mr. Emmanuel Adotei Brown aka Nii Adotei Nampon II, Mamponse Mantse on May Day.

The event which is on 1st May 2021 will also features novices and it is to honour the above named leader for his contribution to the socio economic development of his area and support for sports, especially boxing.

Mr. George Lamptey GBF President said the chief has contributed a lot to amateurs boxing and deserves to be honoured

He said fights start at 11 am and ends 4pm, with the Black Bombers making an appearance.