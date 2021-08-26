GBF To Celebrate International Boxing Day On August 27

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey has disclosed that Ghana will take part in the 2021 celebrations of the International Boxing Day which comes up on August 27, 2021 in collaboration with the international body, AIBA, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

In an exclusive interview with Yours Truly, the assiduous President said Ghana did very well at the recent Olympic Games, and the star boxer, Samuel Takyi who won a Bronze medal has been recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

According to Mr. Lamptey, the GBF will host a boxing event at the Golden Beach Hotel, which accommodated the Black Bombers before they went to Japan, where some boxers and officials will exhibit their skills.

He said the GBF wants to show appreciation to all the individuals and companies that supported them before and during the Games, like President Nana Akufo Addo, Alhaji Inusah, Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, Geodrill, Mr. Harper, Bukom Boxing News, Get Vim Ghana, Madar Soap, Trust Sports Emporium, Besesaka, GOC, NSA, Ministry of Youth & Sports and others.

He hinted that Samuel Takyi is still an amateur boxer who the nation wants to support because of his talent and discipline.

“He has the opportunity to be greater, we have the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 African Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games all coming up, so he should take advantage of his experience, to gather more medals, then he can turn to the pro ranks. He is young and needs to be guided’ he expressed.