GBF to organize Individual Open in May

Mr. Joojo Ephson, Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation GBF has disclosed that they will organize an individual boxing competition for amateur boxers in May.

Speaking to Yours Truly on their upcoming events, he expressed that the GBF always has good plans for boxers, however the problem has been financial.

The said it is good news that some people want to join the Black Bombers and they are welcome, but they must prove themselves as the best by winning or going to the final of every competition.

The noted that the upcoming National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship in May 2023 that will be platform to select Boxers for the various weight Categories to form the new BLACK BOMBERS who are going to be prepared for upcoming major international competitions like – the Africa Boxing Championship in Cameroun, the Africa Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar Senegal in September,2023 towards the Paris2024 Olympic games and the 2023 Africa Games (Accra2023) in March 2024.

According to Joojo Ephson, boxing has always been the hope of the nation when it comes to international sports competitions.

He commended the President and Vice President of the Federation as well as the hard working Coach Dr. Ofori Asare who is dreaming of winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games.