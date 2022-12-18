GBF Vice President Dauda Fuseni Honoured By Besesaka Foundation

The Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has received a special citation from Besesaka Foundation for his contributions to juvenile and amateur boxing in Ghana.

The citation was presented to him on Saturday at the Manste Agbona Park at Jamestown by the Country Director of Besesaka in Ghana, Mr. C. Nortey. The Besesaka organized their end of year Boxing program at Jamestown where the passion of the people is Boxing.

Mr. Dauda Fuseni said he was shocked and surprised, but hope the award will encourage and motivate him to work harder and contribute more to the development and promotion of juvenile boxing.

After receiving his citation, he also presented another award to one of Besesaka’s sponsors.

The citation read.. Leaders come and go but only a few make impact, and for his selfless leadership, zeal and commitment , Besesaka is rewarding him.

Mr. Dauda Fuseni has over the years supported juvenile boxing especially in the Greater Accra Region.

He is in charge of the National youth boxing team, the Black Rockets.

He said Ghana Boxing is always alive and the leadership of the GBF is finding ways to offer the boxers exposure to gather experience.