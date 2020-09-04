The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has called on the public to disregard a group called the World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA) cautioning that, the GBFA is the only recognized and accredited body under the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The Acting Communication Officer of the GBFA, Mr. George Fausta Baffoe said, the Association is accredited by the NSA under the Ministry of Youth and Sports during its inauguration in August 2007, and it is mandated to control all activities and see to the development of Bodybuilding in Ghana.

Mr. Baffoe pointed out that, the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association since its inauguration was separated from the Weightlifting Association, and have been controlling and developing the sport to its current state.

He emphasized that the GBFA does not recognize anybody or association called WABBA and called on the public to disregard them.

He said “ It has come to the notice of the GBFA that this Association is coming up with an event called Mr. Ghana. We would like to inform the media and the public that, the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association’s flagship event which is the Nation’s biggest and most celebrated Bodybuilding championship is called MAN GHANA and not Mr. Ghana.

“ We will therefore emphasise that the public should dissociate themselves from this association as any engagement with them will be at their own risk.

“In due time, the GBFA will come out with subsequent development in terms of the legality of this association and it’s activities.”