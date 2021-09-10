GBFA signs partnership deal with Fitrip and Fitness 1 gym

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has signed a partnership deal with Fitrip gymnasium as part of efforts to boost athletes’ participation towards the 2021 Man Ghana and IFBB World Championship.

According to the partnership, the National Bodybuilding team, Black Muscles, would use the facilities at the gym for free and also train there for the upcoming 13th edition of Man Ghana competition billed for October at the National Theatre and the World Championship in November in Barcelona, Spain.

Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, the President of the GBFA, explained that the deal would be a two-year agreement subject to renewal and it would go a long way to assist the Association in improving the performance of the athletes to enable them to win laurels for the country at the world stage.

He added that, Fitrip’s partnership with the GBFA came at the right time because the athletes would need the state-of-the-art facilities to train and for their upcoming competitions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Fitrip Gym, Mr. Houssam Hamidi said, his organisation would award the winners of the Man Ghana 2021 with an undisclosed package and expressed excitement over partnering with the Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.

He added that, talents abound in Ghana in the sports and that, he would assist the athletes in any form of assistance so the athletes can hoist high the flag of Ghana at the international competition.

In a related development, the GBFA signed an agreement with Fitness 1 Gym at the Airport for the national team to have access to their facilities to train with.

Mr. Arnold Aryee, the supervisor at the gymnasium said, coming on board to collaborate with the GBFA was no big task for him. “We know what GBFA has done in the past and we know what they can do. We will have this partnership as long as possible and we are happy to be part,” he said.