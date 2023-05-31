GBfoods Ghana celebrated for Exceptional Product Offerings and Leadership, Securing Seven Awards

GBfoods Ghana, a leading food manufacturing company and producers of Ghana’s favourite Gino and Pomo range of products is basking in the glory of its recent victories at not just one, but three prestigious award ceremonies solidifying their position as an industry powerhouse.

The first set of accolades came at the highly acclaimed National FMCG Summit & Awards, where GBfoods Ghana emerged triumphant in three significant categories. The esteemed distinction of “Culinary Brand of the Year” was bestowed upon the culinary masterpiece, Gino Tomato Mix, reinforcing Gbfoods’ commitment to delivering top-notch culinary experiences. The renowned spice brand, Gino Curry, captured the coveted title of “Spice Brand of the Year,” showcasing its widespread popularity and unrivaled flavour profile. In a similar vein, Mr David Kofi Afflu, the esteemed General Manager, was recognized with the prestigious title of “Ultimate Man Of The Year”, highlighting his exceptional transformational leadership and remarkable contributions to the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry in Ghana.

By happy coincidence, the next day, at the 7th Ghana Manufacturing Awards, a highly anticipated event that celebrates excellence within the manufacturing sector, GBfoods was again recognised for her sterling performance in the industry by sweeping 3 coveted awards.

The company’s unwavering dedication to innovation was acknowledged as they were named the “Innovative Company of the Year.” Their consistent growth and exceptional performance propelled them to secure the title of “Best Growing Manufacturing Company of the Year.” Last but certainly not least, one of GBfoods Ghana’ flagship product, Gino Tomato Mix, earned the coveted distinction of “Product of the Year,” affirming its unparalleled quality and popularity among consumers.

To top this streak of awards, at the recently held prestigious Ghana CEO Summit, David Afflu, the General Manager, was honoured again with the prestigious title of “CEO of the Year – Food Category”. This recognition further highlights his leading role and contribution to the food industry in Ghana.

These impressive accolades serve as a testament to GBfoods Ghana unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company’s continuous efforts to redefine the FMCG landscape have positioned it as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Their exceptional product range, spearheaded by Gino and Pomo range of products, have become synonymous with superior taste and unmatched quality.

Expressing his delight at the remarkable achievements, Mr Afflu, remarked, “These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional products to our consumers. These accolades inspire us to push the boundaries of excellence even further.”

As GBfoods Ghana continues to celebrate local flavours, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality products that enrich culinary experiences and bring joy to millions of households across Ghana. The company’s focus on celebrating authentic local flavours, supporting local communities, and driving sustainable practices positions it as a trusted partner and a source of pride for consumers.

GBfoods Ghana recently expanded its production line by opening a state-of-the-art tomato canning line in Tema. Built at a total cost of US$5million, this state-of-the-art tomato cannery is aimed at reducing the amount of finished goods imported into the country, thereby offering more employment opportunities to Ghanaians.