GBfoods Ghana Launches “Anigye Aba Fie” Promotion

GBfoods Ghana, producers of Ghana’s favourite Gino and Pomo range of products, has today launched another National Consumer Promotion to reward its loyal customers across the country for their continuous loyalty and support.

Dubbed “Anigye Aba Fie”, the promo will reward consumers with prizes including TV sets, rice cookers, gas cookers, blenders, irons and the ultimate prize of a complete kitchen renovation.

Commenting on the promotion, the Sales Director at GB Foods, Amit Mahajan said: “Our consumers are the cornerstone of our success. Their unwavering support has been our motivation to continually evolve and enhance their culinary experiences. The essence of this promotion is simple yet profound—by purchasing Gino and Pomo products worth GHC 30 or more, customers would unlock a world of instant prizes. We believe in making mealtime special, and that’s why we’ve curated this promotion. Not only will our consumers enjoy the rich flavors of Gino and Pomo products, but they will also win fantastic prizes that enrich their lives”

“We believe that nutritious, healthy meals start with anything Gino. So, our products brought together is the rich spice that truly enhances your meals and your life. We do not only want to fortify your meals; we also want to enrich your lifestyle”, he added.

Explaining how consumers can win instant prizes, the Marketing Director at GBfoods, Samuel Dery said: The “Anigye Aba Fie” promotion is open to all Ghananians. To enter the draw, consumers are to buy any Gino or Pomo products worth GHS 30 and text the short code *844*99# to reveal instant prizes and keep buying to win the ultimate prize of a full kitchen renovation”

“Just as the name suggests, Anigye Aba Fie, is here to warm hearts and give our consumers a reason to be happy. We are rewarding our consumers with a complete kitchen renovation and some necessary home appliances and talk airtime to make their lives a little easier” Mr Dery added.

GBfoods Ghana is unwavering in its commitment to honoring local flavors while upholding its mission to provide top-tier products that elevate culinary experiences and instill happiness in countless Ghanaian households. The promotion is set to redefine the culinary experience for many, leaving a legacy of flavorful moments and joyful memories.

Ends