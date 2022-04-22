Gbi Abansi Queenmother cuts sod for new ICT laboratory, library

Mama Dzidoasi I, Sub Divisional Queenmother of Gbi Abansi in Hohoe, has broken the ground for the construction of an ultra-modern Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) laboratory and library complex to facilitate the study of the subject in the Area.

The project is funded through a self-help by the Queenmother and other traditional leaders from Gbi Abansi as well as through contributions from individuals and corporate bodies.

Mama Dzidoasi, after cutting the sod, noted that she was determined to ensure that the project was completed on schedule to the benefit students in Gbi Abansi and the municipality.

She said the world had become a global village through technology and therefore required knowledge-driven human beings, who were technologically inclined to take the mantle of all sectors of the country.

Mama Dzidoasi urged the community members to value the project because it would serve as a good legacy for posterity while urging traditional leaders to study ICT.

Togbe Dzidoa I, Sub Divisional Chief of Gbi Abansi said the laboratory and library complex project was one of the solutions to the challenges of providing sustainable resources for development.

He appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to support the project in any way they could to ensure its completion within the shortest period.

Togbe Adzimah V, Chief of Gbi Abansi, said the project would bring an end to the difficulties pupils encountered in studying ICT.

He commended Mama Dzidoasi for the initiative and urged all to support.

In a separate development, Mama Dzidoasi has broken bread with some aged people in the community under a project dubbed: “Pamper the Aged”.

She said she intended to establish a “pad bank” where young girls aged between 13 and 20 could be supplied with sanitary pads monthly to enable them practice safe menstrual hygiene.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mama Dzidoasi for the gesture and support.