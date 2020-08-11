Togbe Adzimah V, Divisional Chief of Gbi Abansi, has said the Council and the Traditional Area had acknowledged the construction and tarring of Hohoe Township roads and other development projects in Hohoe.

“We acknowledge the massive and aggressive road construction works on-going on the main Wegbe-Hohoe trunk road, Hohoe township roads and other development projects within the Hohoe Municipality in fulfilment of the President’s promise.”

Togbe Adzimah who addressed the media at a press conference in Hohoe said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, demonstrated his statesmanship and love for the people of Gbi by taking time off tight schedules to visit and condoled on the demise of Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of the Area though not officially informed.

He said the President used the opportunity to re-assure the Chiefs and people of Gbi and Hohoe Municipality that the roads would be fixed in due course to honour the late Togbega Gabusu.

“True to his words, the main Hohoe trunk road and the township roads are currently being fixed with asphalt, something the late Togbega Gabusu has always been craving for till his demise.

“As we stand here, we are reliably informed that the original construction of a 10 km township road has been extended to 15 km by the President through the Minister of Roads and Highways. We are once again grateful for this gesture.”

The Divisional Chief said just as any other community, the Chiefs and Elders of the Area wanted development and progress for their people and any person who led that development agenda deserved their commendation and support.

He said the development project that Hohoe was witnessing was due to the hard work and development-oriented agenda of Mr. John-Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Hohoe Constituency.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe and Left-Wing Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, said the Council had given praises to people who initiated developmental projects in the Area in the past, adding that “a nation that does not honour its citizens is not worth dying for.”

He said the Council had been witnesses to series of promise nationwide, which were never fulfilled and the recognition of the good works ongoing was not in a bad faith.

Togbe Keh said issues regarding the Eastern Corridor road was important to the Council and all communities along it and they were “looking up” to the government to complete construction works on the road.

Some projects ongoing in the Constituency include tarring and asphalting of Gbi Abansi and Gbi Kpeme roads, construction of bridge over river Dzandze, construction and face-lifting of Wli-Todzi, Gbledi-Gbogame/Chebi, Bungalow and Torkoni/Blave, Alabato junction and stadium town roads.

Mr. Sylvester Tobo-Tobojan, an opinion leader, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the bridge over river Dzandze if completed would link the Municipality to neighbouring towns including Likpe and Lolobi.

The construction works are being undertaken by the First Sky and the Justmoh Construction firms.