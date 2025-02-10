GBP Struggles Against USD as Divergent Policies Fuel Market Uncertainty

The British Pound is battling to maintain its footing against a buoyant US Dollar, trading around 1.2400 as a mix of economic forces and policy decisions tips the scales in favor of the greenback.

The current market scene reflects a robust US economy underpinned by aggressive monetary policy and renewed protectionist measures, while the UK’s outlook remains clouded by stagnating growth and a more dovish stance from its central bank.

Across the Atlantic, the dollar’s strength is supported by proposals for steep tariffs—such as a 25% levy on steel and aluminum imports—that have rekindled safe-haven buying amid fears of supply chain disruptions. This approach, echoing the turbulence of previous trade disputes, reinforces investor confidence in the dollar as inflationary pressures continue to simmer. Despite softer nonfarm payroll figures, strong wage growth signals that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot from its current policy, with Chair Jerome Powell emphasizing a data-driven commitment to maintaining higher rates.

In contrast, the Bank of England has signaled a much more cautious approach by trimming rates by 25 basis points to 4.5% amid a gloomy economic forecast. Recent revisions have slashed the UK’s GDP outlook for 2024 to 0.75%, a stark decline from earlier predictions. While rising energy prices might nudge inflation higher in the coming months, the BoE appears determined to ease monetary conditions further to support faltering growth. This marked difference in central bank philosophies has left Sterling vulnerable, as the market remains wary of the UK’s economic prospects.

Technically, the GBP/USD pair is firmly entrenched in a downward trend. With immediate support observed near 1.2300—a level last seen in April 2023—a breach could drive the pair even lower towards 1.2150. Resistance is strong at 1.2423 and 1.2500, and market participants are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming US CPI data. A robust inflation reading could push the dollar to new heights, while any softness might offer only a brief respite for the pound, given the underlying challenges it faces.

The situation underscores a broader narrative of uncertainty in global markets. While the Fed’s hawkish approach contrasts sharply with the BoE’s efforts to shore up a tepid economy, traders are reminded that shifts in policy or geopolitical tensions could quickly change the dynamics. For now, the divergence in monetary strategies continues to place Sterling at a disadvantage, prompting many investors to brace for further volatility. In this environment, a nimble trading strategy and a close watch on key economic indicators are essential, as the only certainty in the currency markets is the persistence of uncertainty.