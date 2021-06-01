Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU), Mr. Samuel Nana Kweku Gyan says he is backing Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Dr. Henry Manly-Spain to take over from Lawyer Peter Zwennes.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Accra Sports Stadium during the launch of John Laryea’s WBO African Title Bout, he said the best person to succeed Peter Zwennes is Manly-Spain, because he wants a smooth transition and someone who is passionate about boxers and coaches development.

According to Nana Gyan as he is often called by his fans, the hardworking businessman and master drummer said boxing goes with excitement, and they create the excitement and fun surrounding the bouts.

He appealed for a smooth, accident free and transparent voting on July 22, 2021 to elect Dr. Henry Manly-Spain to put Ghana Boxing fully on the world map.

He was sure that more world and continental champions would be generated in the reign of Dr. Manly-Spain.

He supported the GBA Sports TV, the proposal of a bigger office for the GBA, educational programmes for ring officials and coaches, more discipline and transparency, boost for Sports Tourism and involvement of corporate Ghana in boxing promotions and programmes.

