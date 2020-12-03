Mr. Samuel Djan, vice president of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) says they are not sad that Ghana currently has no reigning world champion.

He said there is time for everything and at the appropriate time the nation will boast of other word champions.

According to him, there are young boxers in the gyms who are training vert hard to take over.

He mentioned Wasiru Mohammed, Manyo Plange, Habib Ahmed, Duke Micah Commey and Emmanuel Tagoe aka ‘Game Boy’

Nana Djan as he is also known said there are some boxers abroad like USA based Sena Agbeko and Denzel Bentley, the new British Commonwealth middleweight champion who are all Ghanaians capable on becoming world champions.

He called on the media to expose the best Ghanaian boxers at home and abroad to be known by boxing fans.

Samuel Nana Djan thanked the media for supporting the laudable Awinongya projects and prayed that the 13 year old boxer would realize his dream of becoming a world boxing champion.

He expressed that locally there are budding boxers at the Bronx Boxing Gym who need exposure and confidence to fight on bigger stages.

He mentioned young boxers like John Laryea, Jacob Dickson, Felix Alvaro Ajompion, Emperor Dan Gosh and others who should be awarded fights to climb up in the ratings.

He was very sad that the covid-19 pandemic affected the whole world activities including boxing.

“A boxer like Sena Agbeko is strong and should be guided to become a world champion. I believe in him and I know he can do it” he expressed.