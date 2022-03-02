GC Labs and Two Clinical Diagnostic Companies Enter the Collaboration for the New Lab Testing Service

YONGIN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GC Labs (CEO, Dr. Eun-hee Lee), the leading clinical diagnostics company in Korea, today announced the new lab testing service agreement with two partners: Bio Lab in Bahrain and Biotrust in Cambodia.

Since the start of year 2022, GC Labs has actively established business partnership with global diagnostics companies.

In January, GC Labs officially signed the lab testing service agreement with two clinical diagnostic companies in Middle East: contract extension with Life DX to expand its sales area from UAE to Saudi, Oman, and Egypt, and new agreement with PML, based in Jordan.

Subsequently, GC labs has added two more partnerships, accelerating the expansion in global partnership. By signing the agreement, GC labs is expected to provide both companies with testing service and expand its footprint with a solid presence in Asia and Middle East.

E.H. Lee from GC Labs said “With positive feedbacks regarding its testing service (Fast Turn Around Time & Accurate results) from existing clients, many clients around the world have currently expressed interest in acquiring testing service partnership.

I am confident that GC Labs could continue business expansion overseas with our cutting-edge testing service. The fact that GC Labs secured 4 new deals in two months seems to be enough to support the assertion.”

GC Labs has strengthened its presence globally in partnership with 12 partners in 10 different countries, mainly covering Asia and Middle East. GC Labs will continue to create new business opportunities with the aim to gain a strong position in global diagnostics market.

About GC Labs

GC Labs is the South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory, a specialist in infectious diseases, and serves as part of the Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive accurate diagnoses and the right treatment with unrivaled quality of routine and specialized clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays. With more than 40 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with different areas of the world such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, India, UAE and etc. GC Labs is qualified with excellent medical standard of medical manpower, level, infrastructure, and etc. For further information, please visit our official website www.gclabs.co.kr/eng.

Contacts

Press contact information on GC Labs:



Saebomi Lee’s email – monica@gclabs.co.kr

Sean Hwang’s email – seanhwang@gclabs.co.kr