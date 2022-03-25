GC Labs Completed International Fellowship Program Training Course for Disease Research Specialist (TB)

YONGIN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GC Labs has recently announced that it held a completion ceremony of international training program ‘Infectious Disease response specialist course’ organized by Korea foundation for international healthcare (KOFIH)

GC Labs has been actively promoting official development assistance (ODA) projects in developing countries since its establishment of research center for infectious diseases back in 2021.

GC Labs offered a ‘Dr. Lee Jong-wook fellowship program training course for disease research specialist (TB)’ to 6 tuberculosis diagnostic infectious disease experts from Uganda and Cambodia from December 2021 to March 2022. This program was composed of theoretical and practical training which led to improve the ability of coping with infectious disease. Trainees studied great deal of GC labs’ tuberculosis diagnosis and dealing know-how.

In particular, since the Uganda National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory (NTRL) supports 33 countries of East Africa region’s network, GC Labs expects training opportunities offered by three advanced course trainees from NTRL would indirectly be spread out to those 33 countries.

‘Dr. Lee Jong-wook fellowship program’ is an invitational training program for medical personnel entrusted from KOFIH to leading medical institution. It was established to train medical personnel in developing countries, following the formal WHO Secretary General Lee Jong-wook’s will.

“We truly believe that this program is very meaningful, well-fitted to our management philosophy and continuously contributing to a healthy human life.” said Lee, Eun Hee, MD., Ph.D., President of GC Labs. “We, a leading clinical diagnostics company, will continuously develop this type of training program while we strive to contribute to the global healthcare.”

“It was a great honor to learn the most advanced technology in diagnosis of tuberculosis at GC Labs with thanks to support of KOFIH”, commented Isaac Okeba, a trainee representative. “We will contribute to the development of healthcare in East Africa and fight against infectious diseases”

About GC Labs

GC Labs is the South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory, a specialist in infectious diseases, and serves as part of the Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive accurate diagnoses and the right treatment with unrivaled quality of routine and specialized clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays. With more than 40 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with different areas of the world such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, India, UAE, Jordan, Cambodia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and etc. GC Labs is qualified with excellent medical standard of medical manpower, level, infrastructure, and etc. For further information, please visit our official website www.gclabs.co.kr/eng.

Contacts

Press contact information on GC Labs:



Sean Hwang’s email – seanhwang@gclabs.co.kr