GCA at the Africa Climate Summit 2023

Ahead of next week’s landmark Africa Climate Summit (4th to 6th September) and the UNFCCC Africa Climate Week, this special edition of the Adaptation Update has a special focus on what to look out for in Nairobi or how to follow along online.

It is only by adapting to climate change that Africa can reach its potential. Yet promised climate finance—which is necessary to underpin wider development goals—remains critically short of what is needed.

The Africa Climate Summit, co-hosted by the government of Kenya and the African Union Commission, will showcase climate finance solutions for Africa and the world. Climate adaptation solutions and the finance to scale them are at the heart of this approach.

The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) is Africa’s response to the impacts of the climate crisis and will feature prominently as a key outcome of the Summit. Since 2021, the Africa-owned and Africa-led initiative has been the implementation vehicle of the vision of the Africa Adaptation Initiative with proven results to scale adaptation. Co-designed between the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation, and endorsed by the African Union, the AAAP is mobilizing $25 billion in climate resilient investments by 2025.

In its first 24 months, the AAAP has integrated adaptation into over $5.4 billion of investments, securing resilient development objectives across 27 African countries.