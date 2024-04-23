GCA24: Full List Of Award Winners At The Ghana Comedy Awards

Source: Salia Ahmed

The 1st edition of the Ghana Comedy Awards was a night filled with laughter and celebration, held at the AMA Snap Cinema Hall in Accra.

The event recognized the outstanding comedians in Ghana, including Lekzy Decomic, Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, AKA Ebenezer, and many others, who were honored for their contributions to the comedy scene.

Additionally, a special honorary award was presented to the legendary Hon. Fritz Baffour. The event was further enriched by performances from artists like Jupitar, Apaatse,Alapta wan etc. adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the evening.

It was truly a memorable occasion, showcasing the incredible talent and humor that Ghana has to offer.”

CHECK FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS:

Comic Cartoonist/Animator of the Year

a. Tales of Nazir – Louis Cage

b. Tilapia the Cartoonist – WINNER

c. Hay Toons – Jerry Hay

d. Akosua the Cartoonist

e. Adventures of Dingo – KS STUDIOS

f. Abonsam Cartoons – Bright Ackwerh

Comedy Skit Act of the Year

a. MJ the Comedian -WINNER

b. Bombo Marley

c. David Entertainer

d. Vivian Gil Lawrence

e. Comedian Waris

f. Made In Ghana

g. Bismark the Joke

h. Seniorman Layla

i. Aka Ebenezer

j. Jeffery Nortey

k. Erquah Official

l. Kyekyeku

m. SDK Dele

Most Popular Comedian of the Year

a. Clemento Suarez

b. OB Amponsah – WINNER

c. Foster Romanus

d. Lekzy Decomic

e. Jacinta Ocansey

f. DKB

g. Aka Ebenezer

Comedy Theatre/Play Act of the Year

a. Jeneral Ntatia

b. Docter So

c. Clemento Suarez – WINNER

d. Efua Dell

e. William Odartey

f. Gideon Amoako (Ntim Nation)

g. Foster Romanus

Comedian of the Year

a. OB Amponsah

b. Foster Romanus

c. DKB

d. Clemento Suarez

e. Jacinta Ocansey

f. Lekzy Decomic – WINNER

g. Ebenezer Dwomoh

h. Aka Ebenezer –

Comedy Actor of the Year

a. Enock Darko

b. Berma Bediide

c. Aka Ebenezer – WINNER

d. Bismark the Joke

e. Don Little

f. Jeffery Nortey

g. Kyekyeku

h. Jeneral Ntatia

Comedy Actress of the Year

a. Vivian Gill Lawrence

b. Efua Dell

c. Gyimidi

d. Maame Esi Forson

e. Roselyn Ngissah – WINNER

Comedy Discovery of the Year

a. Kwame Obed

b. Comedian Unknown

c. Papayaw Ataamle

d. Small Pitah

e. Kwaku Forty – WINNER

Comic Influencer of the Year

a. Comedian Waris – WINNER

b. Mj the Comedian

c. Foster Romanus

d. Jeneral Ntatia

e. Felicia Osei

f. Clemento Suarez

g. Jacinta Ocansey

h. Made In Ghana

i. Erkuah Official

j. OB Amponsah

k. SDK Dele

Comic Media Personality of the Year (Radio/TV)

a. Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah – Peace FM

b. Dan Kweku Yeboah – Peace FM – WINNER

c. Kwame Oboadie – Adom FM

d. Geovani Caleb – 3fm/TV3

e. Papa Shamo – Onua FM

f. Kwabena Marfo – Peace FM

g. Felicia Osei – Onua FM

h. Oliver Kahn “Ship Dealer” – Pure FM

i. Mr. Katah – Pure FM

Student Comedian of the Year

a. Mr. Laughter – KNUST – WINNER

b. Comedian Oneside – HTU

c. Kwame Obed – BYU Pathway, Salt Lake USA (Online)

Unsung Comedian of the Year

a. Comedian Manuel – WINNER

b. Ranzy Ray

c. Pilato GH

d. Comedian Alowess

e. Kobby Clef

f. Jephter Opoku

g. Mr. Quist

h. Nsebere Gerald

i. Ken Decomic

j. Comedian Icon

k. Paper The Comic – Ho

Slapstick Comic Act of the Year

a. Sam Qweeku

b. Father Ankrah – WINNER

c. Eyiram Comedy

d. Official Kuwani GH

e. Freedom Official

f. Ekuarh Official

Comedy Club of the Year

a. Comedy Bar

b. 2927 Comedy Club – WINNER

c. Paper Comedy Club – Ho

d. Laugh In the Golden City – Kumasi

Comedy Series of the Year (TV/Online)

a. The Osei’s – Akwaaba Magic

b. Party Office – Akwaaba Magic – WINNER

c. Tanko Villa – Akwaaba Magic

d. Prophet Baddo – Lynx TV (YouTube)

Comedy Program of the Year (TV/Radio/Online)

a. Around the World (Peace FM) – Kwabena Marfo

b. Asongolee Show (Dadi FM) –

c. WMT Show (Pluzz fm/3fm) – OB Amponsah & Lekzy

d. Time with the Ship Dealer (Pure FM) – BKB & The ship dealer

e. Half Serious Show – GH One TV – WINNER

f. ARH – Asaase 98.5 (Kumasi)

Comedy Event of the Year (Play/Show/Theatre)

a. Kumasi Comedy Show – E Hub

b. Comic & Comedy – JPS Comm & Superfam Network

c. Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth – WINNER

d. The Valentine Laughter Show – Image Bureau

e. The Hahaha Show (Tarkwa) – Osid Production

f. Alomo Gyata – Superfam Network

g. New Year Comedy Show – Ecstasy Entertainment

h. Father Bernard – Nyansapor Productions

i. Run for Your Wife – April Prod. & Image Bureau

j. Romanus Incomplete – Romanus Empire