GCAA, Gender Ministry Build Capacity Of Aviation Staff

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has partnered the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to sensitise and build the capacity of the aviation staff on human trafficking detection and prevention.

The training was in fulfilment of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARP).

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority was also directed to train all its members to reduce the practice of people using the airport as an entry, exit and transit points for human trafficking.

Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Caretaker Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, underscored the need to build the capacity of the aviation officers to increase victim identification, support and prevent human trafficking.

She said all stakeholders were required to be constantly informed on the dangers of human trafficking through awareness raising campaigns and capacity building programmes.

The Caretaker Minister said the training was aimed at equipping them to implement the Human Trafficking Act 2005 (Act 694) and to foster effective collaboration between security agencies, aviation authorities, and all key players.

She said it would also provide the public a better understanding of the complex issues of human trafficking and irregular migration to improve the detections, investigations and prosecution of suspected human traffickers and smugglers.

Mrs Dapaah reiterated that, ‘‘no one institution could combat human trafficking alone.’’

She said the Ministry would as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, launch the National Plan of Action (NPA) as its commitment to end human trafficking.

Mr Daniel Acquah, Deputy Director-General, Technical, GCAA, said due to the growing number of victims being transported by air, the sector was perceived as a key area for human trafficking, therefore, the aviation industry must ensure that it was not abused by those with such callous intent.

He said empowering and encouraging personnel to be involved with trafficking in persons through training would help to overcome fear and apathy amongst aviation personnel.

Mr Acquah said operators were required to develop, maintain policies, procedures, training, and guidance for their employees, specifically to raise awareness on human trafficking and its appropriate responses to be approved by the Authority.

He called on the aviation sector and its allied facilitation counterparts to be additional set of eyes in providing information to intercept trafficking activities for perpetrators to be dealt with appropriately.

The GCAA, the Deputy Director-General said, would ensure proper monitoring and oversight of the mandatory industry training whiles recommending that stakeholders used the content of the circulars as the basis for their training programmes.

Mr Kwasi Oteng, Chief Operating Officer, Africa World Airlines, said staff of airlines needed continuous training to enable them identify victims and report perpetrators of human trafficking.

He encouraged the public to support the fight against human trafficking because it was detrimental to the development of nations.