GCAG Urges Immediate Government Action Amid Growing Environmental Crisis

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) has renewed its call for swift government intervention to tackle the escalating problem of illegal mining, or “galamsey,” which is wreaking havoc on the country’s water bodies and broader environment.

The coalition, which represents a broad alliance of civil society groups, labor organizations, businesses, and academic institutions, has expressed growing concern over the lack of effective leadership in addressing the environmental and security challenges posed by illegal mining activities.

The tipping point for this crisis came in August 2024, when the Ghana Water Company Limited reported a sharp deterioration in water quality. At the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant, turbidity levels spiked to an alarming 14,000 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU)—a staggering 1800% higher than the World Health Organization’s safe limit of 5 NTU. This revelation sparked an outcry, prompting the formation of GCAG in September to unite various stakeholders in the fight against illegal mining.

Despite a series of measures, including the suspension of L.I. 2462, the introduction of military personnel to protect water bodies, and a national pledge signed by eight presidential candidates, including President John Dramani Mahama, illegal mining has continued to expand. Recent tragic events in Ntrotroso and Obuasi, where violent clashes between illegal miners and authorities led to deaths, have further highlighted the urgent need for a stronger government response.

Kenneth Ashigbey, the convener of GCAG, has expressed frustration at the slow pace of government action, despite the inclusion of galamsey on President Mahama’s 120-day agenda. “We fully support the independent investigation ordered by President Mahama into the recent tragic clashes, but these events highlight the urgency of addressing this crisis,” said Ashigbey. “We are deeply concerned about the pace of government action.”

In light of the growing crisis, the GCAG has formally appealed to President Mahama to take immediate and decisive steps. The coalition has called for a “cease-and-desist” order to be issued to all illegal miners, halting mining activities while long-term solutions are devised. They have also called on the government to take more aggressive measures, including declaring a state of emergency on water bodies and halting mining near water sources. Many of the mining activities are taking place in areas that are critical for the preservation of water quality, and the coalition believes these activities must be immediately revoked.

The ongoing damage caused by galamsey has far-reaching implications beyond environmental degradation. With illegal mining activities increasingly concentrated near water bodies, the potential for long-term destruction of vital water resources grows each day. The broader impact on national security and public safety is becoming increasingly evident, as evidenced by the recent fatal clashes.

The GCAG’s demand for stronger government action comes at a time when illegal mining activities are not only degrading water quality but also threatening the stability of local communities. While the government has taken some initial steps to address the issue, the coalition argues that much more is needed to curb the expansion of galamsey operations.

Ashigbey emphasized that addressing this crisis is no longer just an environmental issue; it has become a matter of national security. “This is not just an environmental issue; it’s a national security threat that demands an immediate and unwavering response,” he said.

As the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey continues to advocate for immediate action, they remain steadfast in their belief that stronger leadership is essential to combat the illegal mining scourge and safeguard the future of Ghana’s environment and resources. The coalition is committed to working alongside government authorities, civil society organizations, and the public to ensure a sustainable solution is found to the ever-growing threat posed by illegal mining in the country.