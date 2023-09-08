GCAP initiate steps to address inequalities and poverty in communities

The Global Call to Action Against Poverty (GCAP) Ghana has called on government to assiduously work towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to impact positively on human lives.

GCAP is a network of civil society organizations across the world working to end poverty, inequalities and climate change among other challenges.

As part of the 2023 Global Week on the SDGs, GCAP have urged players in the SDGs space to swiftly address the growing inequalities in our communities and put in place pragmatic measures to end poverty and hunger.

According to the Group, the living conditions of family’s have worsened and have adversely affected the livelihood of people.

“High inflation as a result of economic challenges have burdened the citizenry and the rippling effects of wars have brought to bear harsh economic conditions on the populace”, the Group observed adding that high tax and the country’s debt be reviewed to cushion the suffering of people and thus urged government to improve the justice delivery systems and universal social protection.

At the 2023 National People’s Assemblies under the theme, “SDG mid-point and global justice” attended by a cross section of the public, in Accra, people raised pressing issues on the rising cost of living.

On the issue of high cost of education, parents expressed the inability to pay fees for their wards and the high rate of unemployment and the youth in this regard were challenged to tap into the entrepreneurship space to enable them be self-independent in the job market.

The Assembly man for Odawna Sahara electoral area, Hon. Hendrick Kinneh called on government to resource the Assemblies to operate effectively and efficiently and explained that NHIS be reviewed to enable the poor access health care delivery.

He however advised government to bring on board Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) to partner the Assembly to support operations, saying the National People’s Assemblies must be held twice in a year to create more awareness of the problems in the respective communities.

For his part, the Municipal Director for National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Nii Adjiri Sackey said the Commission have intensified its education for the citizens be abreast with their civil responsibilities saying their plight will be well addressed.

According to him, there are economic challenges confronting humanity hence the commission have introduced reforms in its operations and forms part of the drive to sensitize the public on their civic duties.

In a remark, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Janok Foundation, Madam Jane Amerley Oku urged community members to prioritize education for their wards and also tap into entrepreneurial job opportunities in the country.

The National Coordinator of GCAP, Mr. Ben Lartey said the meeting will help identify problems in the communities and urged all to take advantage of the next People’s Assembly, adding that their concerns will be sent to duty bearers for action to be taken.

He however commended all for their massive participation and said it is the appropriate way for their voice to be heard for growth and development.

GCAP-Ghana working through its members ABIBNSROMA Foundation and Global Neighbourood healthcare development organization (GLONEHDO) is urgently calling on government to recommit to seven years of accelerated, sustained and transformative action to deliver on the SDG locally and internationally.

Governments again must urgent take steps to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and scale up the rights of women, girls and empower the vulnerable in the society.

The international community in this regard must recommit at the SDG summit to deliver on the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and to mobilize resources and investments to achieve the SDGs as Member States of the UN should develop systems to address the emerging challenges and gaps that have emerged since 2015.

Report by Ben LARYEA