GCB aware of the difficult times – MD

Mr Kofi Adomakoh, the Managing Director (MD) of GCB PLC, says though the Bank is in business to serve customers profitably, it is mindful of the economic challenges that is affecting Ghanaians.

While banks cannot afford to lend below certain rates; he said the Bank was reconsidering the design of products and services at competitive rates to ease the burden of customers in the, “difficult times.”

“We are a bank; we move in tandem with the rate that is going up so our rates go up, but we are very mindful about our customers and how much they can contain in terms of increasing interest rate,” he said.

Mr Adomakoh said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after engaging some employees and customers as part of the Global Customer Service Week Celebration.

He said the week’s celebration was part of the Bank’s strategy of being customer focused, provided opportunity to review engagements with its internal and external customers.

He urged customers to channel their grievances to designated outlets, such as Customer Service Department and online portals for redress.

Ms Abigail Mary Akpaloo, a Healthcare Assistant Nurse, a customer of the Bank since 1979, said the presence of GCB Bank nationwide made it a preferred choice.

She, however, encouraged the Bank to work on improving its operational efficiencies to reduce the time and cost of transactions.

“At times you go to the Automated Teller Machines (ATM), you slot your card, but your money will not come. It means there is no money in the machine…,” she lamented.