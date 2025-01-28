GCB Bank Appoints Farihan Alhassan as Managing Director

GCB Bank PLC has today announced the appointment of Farihan Alhassan as the new Managing Director (MD), following a mutual agreement between the Bank and the former MD, Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, to part ways effective 28th January 2025.

The Board of Directors has formally nominated Mr. Alhassan for the role, subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) as well as regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana and other relevant authorities.

Mr. Alhassan, 44, brings with him two decades of experience in the banking sector. Before joining GCB, he served as the Executive responsible for the Business & Commercial Clients Unit at Stanbic Bank Ghana, where he played a crucial role in shaping the bank’s commercial banking strategy and driving performance nationwide.

Starting his career at the age of 26, Mr. Alhassan made history as the youngest regional manager at Barclays Bank (now Absa), a remarkable achievement that was only the beginning of his upward trajectory. Over the years, he went on to hold significant leadership roles, including Head of Retail and Distribution at Barclays, where his focus on people and performance made a lasting impact.

At Stanbic, his leadership earned him recognition as a strategic thinker with a clear focus on customer service and business growth. His appointment at GCB Bank is seen as a key step in further strengthening the bank’s leadership and reinforcing its position in the competitive Ghanaian banking landscape.

Known for his results-oriented approach, Mr. Alhassan’s areas of expertise include business development, operational management, credit risk oversight, and dynamic leadership. His ability to turn around underperforming units and foster team development has earned him a reputation as an empowering leader who delivers exceptional results in fast-paced environments.

Mr. Alhassan is also highly regarded for his ability to drive collaboration and performance through coaching and training, ensuring that teams are equipped to succeed. His strong interpersonal skills and strategic vision are expected to play a pivotal role in the continued success and growth of GCB Bank.

As a well-respected professional in the industry, Mr. Alhassan is enthusiastic about taking on the challenge of leading GCB Bank. His appointment aligns with the bank’s broader objective of maintaining its status as a dominant force in Ghana’s banking sector, empowering businesses and contributing to the country’s economic development.

GCB Bank, with its 184 branches, 340 ATMs, and extensive network of banking agents, continues to play a central role in Ghana’s financial landscape. Since its establishment in 1953, the bank has contributed significantly to sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, and commerce. GCB is known for its commitment to digital transformation, modern financial services, and a reputation for trust and collaboration with its stakeholders.