GCB Bank Deepens Community Ties with Courtesy Visit to National Chief Imam

Farihan Alhassan, Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, reinforced the institution’s longstanding relationship with Ghana’s Muslim community this week during a high-profile visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his Accra residence.

The meeting, aimed at formalizing Alhassan’s introduction to the influential spiritual leader, underscored the bank’s strategic focus on fostering unity and driving inclusive economic growth through faith-based partnerships.

Alhassan, accompanied by senior executives including Deputy Managing Director Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey and Retail Banking Head Sina Kamagate, emphasized GCB’s dedication to supporting initiatives that align with community development and financial empowerment. “Religious leaders like the Chief Imam are pillars of peace and progress,” Alhassan remarked. “Collaborating with such stakeholders is central to our mission of advancing socio-economic well-being nationwide.”

The bank’s gesture included a donation of food supplies—20 bags of rice, 10 cartons of milo, and other essentials—to aid the Muslim community during the upcoming Ramadan observance. This follows years of sustained outreach, including periodic contributions during Islamic festivals, which have cemented trust between the bank and the Chief Imam’s office.

Sheikh Sharubutu, renowned for his interfaith advocacy, commended Alhassan’s leadership and urged the MD to prioritize integrity and equity in steering the bank’s policies. “May Allah guide your efforts to uplift both individuals and businesses,” the 104-year-old Imam stated, blessing the institution’s future endeavors.

Analysts view the engagement as part of a broader trend of corporate institutions leveraging religious and cultural diplomacy to strengthen community ties. As Ghana’s largest indigenous bank, with 184 branches and a 70-year legacy, GCB has long positioned itself as a catalyst for grassroots development. Its “Bank for Life” brand promise, coupled with digital innovations and SME support programs, reflects its dual role as a financial and social stakeholder.

Critics, however, caution against performative corporate philanthropy, urging tangible follow-through on inclusion pledges. Yet GCB’s consistent outreach—particularly in a nation where religious harmony remains a cornerstone of stability—signals a calculated alignment with national values. For Alhassan, the visit not only honored tradition but also spotlighted the bank’s ambition to remain a trusted partner in Ghana’s evolving socio-economic landscape. As he put it, “When institutions and communities grow together, everyone prospers.”