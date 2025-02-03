GCB Bank Launches Recovery Loan Program for Fire-Affected Traders

In a swift response to recent fires that gutted businesses at Accra’s Kantamanto Market and Techiman Market, GCB Bank PLC has unveiled a targeted loan package to aid micro and small enterprise (MSE) owners in rebuilding their livelihoods.

The initiative, which prioritizes flexibility and urgent support, aims to assist over 100 traders who lost shops, inventory, and equipment in the blazes earlier this month.

The bank’s relief package includes low-interest loans with a three-month moratorium on repayments, allowing borrowers breathing room to stabilize operations. Additionally, beneficiaries will gain access to an insurance bundle under GCB’s Value Added Package (VAP), which covers fire damage, theft, and other emergencies—a critical layer of protection for vulnerable MSEs. While the program is already active in Kantamanto, officials confirmed plans to expand it to Techiman within weeks.

Sina Kamagate, GCB Bank’s Executive Head of Retail Banking, addressed affected traders during a visit to Kantamanto, emphasizing the institution’s solidarity. “Our hearts go out to those grappling with this devastation. As your lifelong partner, we’re committed to walking this recovery journey with you,” said Kamagate, speaking on behalf of Managing Director Farihan Alhassan. He urged traders to view the loans as a springboard for resilience, adding, “This isn’t just about rebuilding structures—it’s about restoring hope and ensuring your businesses emerge stronger.”

The initiative fulfills a pledge made by GCB executives during an emergency visit to Kantamanto shortly after the fire, which reduced sections of the bustling trading hub to ashes. Traders enrolled in the VAP insurance plan will receive prioritized assistance, though the bank clarified that support extends to all verified victims regardless of prior coverage.

Established in 1953, GCB Bank has long positioned itself as a pillar of Ghana’s economic fabric, with 184 branches and a growing digital footprint. Its latest move underscores a broader trend of financial institutions stepping into disaster recovery roles, particularly in markets where informal traders lack safety nets. While some critics argue more could be done—such as outright grants rather than loans—many affected business owners welcomed the lifeline. “This gives me a fighting chance to start again,” said Ama Serwah, a Kantamanto textiles vendor who lost her stall.

The fires, which authorities suspect stemmed from electrical faults, have reignited debates about infrastructure safety in Ghana’s crowded markets. For now, GCB’s intervention offers a pragmatic path forward. As Kamagate noted, “Recovery isn’t instantaneous, but with collaboration and grit, we can turn this setback into a comeback.” The bank’s rallying cry, “Your Bank for Life,” now carries renewed weight for traders navigating ash and uncertainty.