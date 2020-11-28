GCB Bank Limited, Ghana’s first indigenous bank has renovated the Judicial Service Clinic located at Adum in Kumasi, to help improve health delivery at the facility.

The clinic, hitherto a two room, has now been upgraded into an eight-bed health center with state-of-the-art equipment.

They include an out-patient department and reception area, records and administration unit, a fully stocked pharmacy, well-equipped laboratory, a consulting room, and a treatment unit.

Other facilities are a dressing bay, a mini-kitchen, non-drug, and medical consumable stores, as well as two male and female patients’ wards with washrooms.

Mr Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director of GCB Bank Ltd, speaking at the ceremony said there was a strong correlation between good health, productivity, wealth creation, and economic development.

He said GCB bank had the responsibility to create prosperity for all Ghanaians to help drive Ghana’s development agenda, adding that the bank had invested substantially in the health sector.

Mr. Adomakoh said the location of the clinic at Adum, the nerve center of the Judicial Service in the Ashanti Region, made it important for the clinic to be upgraded, expanded and modernized to cater adequately for the critical health needs of judges, magistrates, staff and lawyers.

He was hopeful the monumental project would impact the lives of the Judicial Service community in Kumasi and beyond.

His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Chief Justice of Ghana, expressed appreciation to the management of GCB Bank for refurbishing the facility to bring it into modern standard.

He said a healthy population was hinged on dependable health care and that there was the need to prioritize good health and well-being of all Ghanaians to speed up development.

With the upgrade, he anticipated an appreciable increase in patronage to justify the investment made by the Bank.

His Lordship Anin-Yeboah said the Judiciary Service as an arm of government, played a critical and indispensable role in the development of the nation and pledged to work to ensure that justice was served on all citizens of the country.