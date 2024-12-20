GCB Bank Partners with Visa to Launch Exclusive Visa Infinite and Visa Signature Cards

GCB Bank Plc, Ghana’s largest commercial bank, has partnered with Visa, the global leader in digital payments, to introduce the premium GCB Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cards.

This collaboration aims to meet the growing demands of Ghana’s professionals, business owners, and frequent travelers by offering an exceptional banking experience tailored to their distinct needs.

The newly launched card range is designed for high-value customers, offering a host of exclusive benefits for those with unique spending behaviors and preferences. The Visa Infinite cards, in particular, provide cardholders with premium services, including access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide, 24/7 concierge services for booking flights, hotels, car rentals, and fine dining experiences, along with exclusive offers and discounts at local and international merchant partners.

Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director of GCB Bank, highlighted the bank’s commitment to delivering world-class banking services, stating that the partnership with Visa enhances GCB’s ability to offer personalized, innovative financial solutions. With an extensive network of 184 branches, 340 ATMs, and a robust digital platform, GCB Bank is expanding its digital offerings to ensure greater accessibility and convenience for its customers, both locally and globally.

Fabrice Konan, Country Manager for Visa Ghana, emphasized Visa’s role in delivering seamless, secure, and convenient payments for diverse customer segments. The partnership with GCB Bank introduces a new level of luxury, security, and convenience for high-value customers, offering personalized benefits that complement their sophisticated lifestyles.

The Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cards are accepted at millions of merchants worldwide, making them ideal for cashless transactions. They also come with exclusive perks such as discounts at luxury retailers, comprehensive insurance, personalized concierge services, and 24/7 global customer support, making them the perfect financial partners for discerning individuals.