GCB Bank Partners with Visa to Launch Premium Cards, Elevating Banking Experience in Ghana

GCB Bank Plc, Ghana’s largest commercial Bank, has partnered with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to introduce the exclusive GCB Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cards. This collaboration aims to meet the evolving needs of Ghana’s professionals, business owners, and frequent travellers, offering an unparalleled banking experience.

Designed for high-value customers, the new card range offers premium benefits tailored to customers with distinct spending behaviours, elite preferences, and a desire for convenience. The Visa Infinite Cards will provide cardholders with priority services such as access to 1,200 airport lounges globally, 24/7 concierge services for flight reservations, hotel bookings, travel itineraries, car rentals, fine dining, and other experiences, as well as exclusive offers and discounts at merchant partners locally and nationwide. These benefits ensure customers enjoy a seamless and premium experience locally and globally.

GCB Bank’s partnership with Visa underscores its commitment to providing world-class banking services by ensuring that these payment cards offer world-class features and benefits, reflecting the Bank’s dedication to providing personalized and innovative financial solutions.

Speaking about the partnership, Kofi Adomakoh, Managing Director of GCB Bank, stated: “Collaboration is at the core of the GCB brand. By partnering with Visa, we are enhancing our channels and leveraging technology to provide greater convenience to our customers, reinforcing our commitment to being their Bank for Life. Our extensive network, which includes, 184 branches, the GCB Mobile App, 340 ATMs, and various digital platforms, offers customers a wide range of options to access our products and services. The introduction of these new Visa cards will further expand our digital offerings, ensuring greater accessibility for our customers wherever they are in the world. We remain committed to delivering convenience and ease of access to our customers, and we assure our stakeholders that GCB Bank will continue to leverage technology to advance our strategic goals.”

Fabrice Konan, Country Manager, Visa Ghana, affirmed Visa’s role as a payment enabler and its continued efforts towards different customer segments. He said, “These cards offer a new level of luxury, convenience, and security. At Visa, we are committed to enabling seamless and secure payments while addressing the diverse needs of different customer segments. Our partnership with GCB Bank to launch the Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cards empowers high-value customers with tailored benefits, reflecting our dedication to delivering innovative and world-class solutions.”

Accepted at millions of merchants worldwide, Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cards offer customers the convenience of cashless transactions wherever they travel. These premium cards provide exclusive benefits, including discounts at high-end retail stores, insurance and security benefits, personalized concierge services, priority privileges, and round-the-clock global customer service support. Designed for discerning individuals, the GCB Visa Infinite Cards combine convenience, security, and global acceptance – making them the perfect financial partners for a sophisticated lifestyle.

About GCB Bank

GCB Bank PLC is a leading institution in Ghana’s banking sector, with 184 branches, 340 ATMs, and a network of banking agents spread nationwide. As Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, GCB Bank has been a cornerstone of the country’s development since its founding in 1953. It is recognized as a systemically important bank, making significant contributions to key sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, commerce, and more. Over the years, GCB Bank has evolved into one of Ghana’s most modern financial institutions, enhancing its capabilities in digital payments and financial intermediation. This transformation has bolstered its corporate reputation both locally and internationally. The Bank’s strong relationships with its stakeholders are built on a foundation of trust, support, and collaboration, all anchored by its brand promise: “Your Bank for Life.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payment network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.