GCB Bank PLC Pushes Ghana Stock Exchange Benchmark Index Southward

Ghana Stock Market benchmark indices closed on a negative note on Wednesday, erasing all gains after recording fresh highs during the early trade.

The local bourse which rallied ahead during the opening trade session, slipped into red, after being dragged by profit-booking GCB Bank PLC stocks in the banking and financial sector. The indices plunged further during closing hours ahead of the announcement of the Monetary Policy Rate by the Bank of Ghana MPC in the ongoing Monetary Policy Committee Meeting (MPC) which started yesterday, March 16, 2022.

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) continued on Wednesday on its downward path, which had started on Tuesday, March 16, 2022, with only one major stock posting a moderate decline, although most sectors were not affected as predicted.

GCB Bank PLC Shares Decline

The breadth of the market continued to remain negative with no stocks advancing. In all, fifteen (15) GSE listed equities participated in trading. GCB Bank emerged as the only laggard on the day with read more