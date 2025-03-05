GCB Bank Posts Strong 2024 Earnings Amid Surging Liquidity

GCB Bank PLC unveiled a robust financial performance for 2024, reporting a consolidated profit of GH¢1.20 billion, up 19% from GH¢1.01 billion in 2023, fueled by growth in customer deposits and improved operational cash flows.

The bank’s liquidity position strengthened significantly, with cash and cash equivalents soaring to GH¢7.70 billion, more than triple the prior year’s GH¢2.39 billion, reflecting tighter liquidity management and favorable foreign exchange gains.

Net interest income rose 17% to GH¢3.39 billion, while customer deposits swelled by GH¢12.56 billion, signaling expanded trust in the bank’s services. Loans and advances to customers also climbed 53% to GH¢10.23 billion, underscoring aggressive lending activity. However, a GH¢297 million loss on derecognition of investment securities—a one-time adjustment absent in 2023—partially offset gains.

Shareholders benefited as basic earnings per share jumped to 453 Ghana pesewas, up from 381 in 2023. The bank’s equity grew to GH¢4.34 billion, supported by retained earnings and statutory reserves. Despite a GH¢427 million impairment loss on loans, GCB maintained resilience, with operating profit hitting GH¢1.89 billion.

Analysts note the results highlight GCB’s strategic focus on scaling operations while navigating Ghana’s evolving financial landscape. The sharp rise in restricted cash balances, adjusted per central bank requirements, further signals adherence to regulatory safeguards. With no dividends declared, retained earnings surged to GH¢2.68 billion, positioning the bank for future investments.

GCB’s performance mirrors broader economic trends, where Ghanaian banks increasingly prioritize liquidity and risk mitigation amid fluctuating macroeconomic conditions. The absence of major shareholder payouts suggests a conservative approach to capital allocation, likely to reassure investors eyeing long-term stability.