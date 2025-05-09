GCB Bank Proposes GH¢1 Shareholder Dividend After Record GH¢1.9 Billion Profit

GCB Bank has announced a GH¢1 dividend per share for 2024, following a historic profit before tax of GH¢1.9 billion, marking a 23.3% year-on-year increase.

The proposal, pending Bank of Ghana approval, would distribute GH¢265 million to shareholders, as disclosed during the bank’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra.

The lender’s performance was fueled by an 18.3% rise in total earnings, driven by a 22.5% surge in non-funded income, an 18.6% jump in interest income, and an 8.41% increase in net trading income. Total assets grew by 57.6% to GH¢42.8 billion, outpacing the industry’s 33.79% average growth. Deposits rose 58.5% to GH¢34.5 billion, while the loan portfolio expanded 52.8% to GH¢10.2 billion, reflecting aggressive credit expansion and customer acquisition strategies.

Shareholders’ equity also climbed 41% to GH¢4.3 billion, reinforcing the bank’s capital adequacy. These gains stem from a four-year transformation initiative focused on digital modernization, risk management, and diversified revenue streams, which propelled GCB to second place in sector rankings for assets, deposits, and loans.

During the AGM, shareholders approved a board reconstitution, welcoming ten new directors. Professor Joshua Alabi, newly appointed independent non-executive chair, highlighted the results as evidence of “strategic discipline and operational resilience.” Managing Director Farihan Alhassan emphasized sustained investments in technology and customer service as pillars for future growth.

The dividend proposal signals confidence in GCB’s stability amid Ghana’s evolving financial landscape. Analysts note that such returns could attract renewed investor interest, particularly as banks navigate inflationary pressures and currency volatility. However, maintaining this trajectory requires balancing loan growth with asset quality, especially in a high-risk economic climate. GCB’s performance underscores the potential of targeted reforms in Africa’s banking sectors, where digital adaptation and governance remain critical to long-term resilience.