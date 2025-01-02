GCB Bank Temporarily Closed Liberty House Branch After Fire at Accra’s Kantamanto Market

GCB Bank has temporarily closed its Liberty House Branch in Accra following a fire that broke out earlier today at the nearby Katamanto market, located in the Central Business District.

The decision to shut down the branch was made to prioritize the safety of the bank’s staff, customers, and assets in the wake of the incident.

In an official statement, the bank reassured its customers that alternative banking services are available. “GCB Bank PLC wishes to inform its customers and the general public that due to the inconvenience caused by the fire earlier this morning at the Katamanto Market, its Liberty House branch has been temporarily closed to the public,” the statement read.

For those needing to conduct banking activities, the bank has urged customers to visit nearby branches, including those at Katamanto, Makola, Okaishie, Derby Avenue, Adabraka, Republic House, and High Street. In addition to physical branch services, GCB Bank’s digital platforms and its nationwide network of branches remain fully operational.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the statement concluded, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted service while the situation is being managed.

This closure highlights the broader challenges faced by businesses in densely populated areas like Accra’s Central Business District, where unforeseen events like fires can disrupt operations. GCB Bank’s swift response and alternative banking options aim to minimize the impact on its customers.