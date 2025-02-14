GCB Bank’s New MD Cultivates Traditional Ties

Farihan Alhassan, the newly-appointed Managing Director of GCB Bank, has taken an important step by paying a courtesy call on the Ga Traditional Council.

During his visit, he sought the guidance and support of His Royal Majesty Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, underscoring the bank’s commitment to respecting local traditions while expanding its operations on Ga land.

Alhassan, who hails from Tamale, emphasized his personal connection to Ghanaian customs. He explained that honoring the custodian of the land is not just a cultural obligation but also a strategic necessity, given that more than half of the bank’s profits come from within the Ga Traditional Council’s jurisdiction. With around 30 branches in the Greater Accra area, building strong community relationships is crucial for the bank’s continued success.

The MD’s visit was not merely ceremonial. It was an earnest effort to establish an open channel of communication with the traditional leadership, ensuring that the bank’s growth aligns with the interests and values of the local community. In a gesture of goodwill and social responsibility, GCB Bank has pledged to open a Ga Mantse Development Fund Account, seeded with GH¢100,000, to support initiatives driven by the royal palace.

His Royal Majesty, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, welcomed the visit warmly, congratulating Alhassan for his respectful approach. He noted that the Ga palace stands as a guardian of the region’s rich cultural heritage—a heritage that not only shapes local traditions but also enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Ga Mantse highlighted several ongoing initiatives under his foundation, including efforts to boost ICT and digital skills among the youth, support for educational projects, and programs aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs.

The interaction between Alhassan and the Ga Traditional Council reflects a broader commitment to community development and partnership. As GCB Bank continues to expand, its leadership appears determined to weave traditional values into modern business practices, ensuring that progress is measured not only in financial gains but also in the lasting impact on society.

In a climate where corporate success is increasingly tied to social responsibility, this move by GCB Bank signals a balanced approach—one that respects cultural traditions while striving to drive economic growth and development in the region.