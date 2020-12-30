The Derby Avenue branch of GCB Bank Ltd will open for business on Monday, 4th January 2021.

GCB Derby Avenue is located near the Rawlings Park and opposite the Makola Shopping Mall in the Central Business District of Accra.

With the opening of the GCB Derby Avenue Branch, the Makola branch of GCB Bank will now operate from the premises of Derby Avenue branch.

Customers of the Bank especially those of the Makola branch are encouraged to conduct their banking business at Derby Avenue and other GCB branches nearby.

Customers may also use GCB’s alternate channels such as internet banking, ATMs, GCB Mobile banking and G-Money.

GCB – your bank for life.

For all customer related enquiries, please contact:

Telephone: 0800 422 422

Email: [email protected]

WhatApp Number: 0202 422422

GCB wishes you a Merry Christmas and Happy New year.