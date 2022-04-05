GCB Digital & Marketing Chief Advised Youth Not Remain Focused On Future Goals

The Chief Digital and Marketing Officer (CDMO) of GCB Bank PLC, Mr Eric Abeku Coffie, has advised the youth and the future leaders not to allow the past and negative circumstances to influence their future.

Speaking at a forum of youth and future leaders at the University of Ghana, Legon, he advised them to always strive to be a better version of who they were in the past and move on in life.

Dubbed the Success Africa Forum, Mr Coffie, said, “your mistakes should not define you but rather make you a better person.

The forum is organised by the Leadership Enterprise Conference (LEC) Group, the event affords young people in the various tertiary institutions the avenue to be mentored by influential people in business and other aspects of society.

This year’s summits and conferences will be taking place in seven tertiary institutions across the country.

A Chevening Scholar and an alumnus of the University of Ghana, Mr Coffie speaking on the topic, “Igniting Dreams,” urged the youth to follow their dreams and passion in life.

He noted that the world is changing quickly, urging the youth to “learn as much as you can and keep learning.”

He said, “Your Degree or Resume should not define who you are. The titles on your CV is not important. Create your own label that defines who you are and apply yourself to what you do and do it well.”

Mr Coffie advised the youth not to throw away their past experiences and challenge themselves to be better than they are today.

“You see, there is nothing more inspiring than listening to someone whose story resonates so much with yours at such an opportune time when you need it to build a strong foundation,” he said.

Most people in life, need just a fraction of such an inspiring story to lift their spirits and propel them to the next level and the participants at Saturday’s event were the most fortunate.

Raised in the middle of the famous Makola market and right behind Derby Avenue, he attended the Aggrey Memorial Secondary School where he was the Senior Prefect. He proceeded to the University of Ghana for his first degree and later had the opportunity to study at the University of Leeds as a Chevening scholar.

Eric graduated and went on to achieve greater heights in his career and personal life; working with several multinationals across sub-Saharan Africa and travelling the world in various capacities.

After experiencing the best of the world, his desire to serve God which never waned was made manifest when he responded to the call of God while working in Kenya and today, he is a proud Minister of the gospel at the Lighthouse Church.

The President of LEC Group, Mr Albert Prempeh Kusi, explained that the organisation is focusing on empowering the next generation of African leaders and entrepreneurs with quality and life transforming information, aimed at assisting them to make informed decisions about their lives