GCB Bank Ltd has set Thursday, July 30, 2020 for the holding of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on at the GCB Head Office in Accra.

This year’s meeting is highly anticipated by shareholders and industry players due to the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 virus and GCB Bank’s status as Ghana’s largest indigenous bank.

The AGM is being held in compliance with Imposition of Restriction Act 2020 (Act 1012), the Registrar General’s Department and Securities and Exchange Commission directives and guidance on holding virtual Annual General meeting (AGM), and as such attendance and participation by members or their proxies in this year’s annual general meeting of the Bank, shall be strictly virtual.

A notice published on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 the Bank explained that a unique token number will be sent to shareholders by email and/or SMS from July 13, 2020 to give them access to a unique portal created for the AGM; https://www.gcbbankagm.com where they can input their unique token number to join in and vote electronically during the meeting.

The Bank requested that shareholders who do not receive the token are to contact the GCB Bank Limited Share Registry on: [email protected] or call 0302-668712/ 0244-338508/0244-358514/0244-318079.

The notice also urged shareholders who intend to appoint proxies are to download a proxy form from the AGM web portal, fill and submit via: [email protected] not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

The AGM Proceedings would be transmitted live on GTV at 10:00GMT and also streamed via https://gcbbankagm.com and across all GCB Bank’s social media platforms.

Principal items on the agenda for this year’s AGM include the consideration and adoption of the Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019, the declaration of a dividend and re-election of Directors among other important matters.

