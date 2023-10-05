GCB – Notification of changes in directorship

GCB announces to the general investing public that Mr. Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the company effective October 7, 2023, to succeed Mr. Jude Arthur whose tenure ends on October 6, 2023.

Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi – A Non-Executive Director

Simply known as Kwaku Asirifi, a product of University of Ghana’s School of Administration, now known as University of Ghana Business School, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Administration (Public Administration option) followed it up with Master’s of Public Administration (MPA).

Kwaku got enrolled at the Ghana School of Law, was called to the Bar and has been a private practitioner for over two decades. After his call to the Bar, joined the Law firm of Messrs. Akuffo-Addo, Prempeh and Co., where he has since 2003 been its Office Manager. He was appointed a Notary Public in 2019.

Mr. Asirifi, at the inception of the Ghana Stock Exchange pursued courses which gained him proficiency in its operations and was later engaged as a part time instructor.

As a Legal practitioner, Kwaku has represented many individuals, Companies, Institutions both Local and Foreign and has been involved in the resolutions of many complex legal issues.

He brings to the Board a deep and clear understanding of the legal environment in which the Bank operates and the intricate corporate governance regime of the financial services industry.

He has been a member of the Legal Service Board since October, 2017.