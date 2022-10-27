GCB promises to support Aduana FC if …

Mr Samuel France, Dormaa Ahenkro Branch Manager, GCB Bank, on Wednesday said the management of the bank is ready to support Aduana FC through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), if the club’s request sits well with management.

He explained that staff of the bank had to don the replica jerseys of the Dormaa Ahenkro base side and two time winners of the Ghana Premier League during its Customer Service Week, as a way of identifying with the club and an expression of support we believe in youth development.

Mr. France noted that this initiative transcended moves to build strong ties and promote the club at the local level.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Dormaa Ahenkro in reaction to social media post of staff wearing the team’s replica jerseys that went viral, Mr. France, stated further that staff had exchange the normal suit they wear with professional attires of customers they do business with as a mark of respect.

“We stay here with Aduana and this gesture is to showcase the club to the world that we need to believe in ourselves.

“Almost everyday we wear the replica jerseys of foreign teams like Manchester United. We want to look from within and to like our own. Sporting activities unify all and sundry,” he added.