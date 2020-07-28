GCB Bank has begun the instant issuance of both proprietary cards and international cards across all its branches nationwide.

Now GCB customers can apply and receive VISA Cards, Mastercards and GCB ReadyCash cards across all GCB Branches instantly. The Bank will also begin the instant issuing of Union Pay International (UPI), formerly China Union Pay early next month.

This follows the successful migration of the Bank’s system and integration of ATMs last week.

The instant issuance of GCB cards is a major move under the Bank’s transformation and digitization programme.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, in a remark, said “investment is being made to transform the Bank into a world-class one to delight customers.”

He said “the banking landscape is changing. A new wave of technology is revolutionising the way customers engage with their finances. From social to mobile capabilities, GCB is having to redirect the way we do business to deliver a better customer experience and remain competitive.”

He said with networked branches of 185 across the country and digitization GCB is becoming the bank of choice.

Commenting on the successful rollout of the instant issue project, Head of Operations, Mr. Charles C. C. C. Crabbe, stated that this strategic move is aimed at providing convenience for customers to help drive digital banking especially in this Covid-19 era where digital banking has become even more critical.

These cards can be used on the over 300 GCB ATMs nationwide, other bank’s ATMs, Point of Sale (POS) devices at merchant points and for other international transactions.\

Customers of the Bank who requested Visa and MasterCards last Monday expressed delight at the instantaneous issuing of those cards.

