GCB takes customer experience to another level with a new mobile App

The GCB Bank (GCB) has released a new and much improved mobile banking application (App) which delivers superior customer experience through its superbly enhanced features and great benefits.

The enhanced GCB Mobile App, which replaces the current one comes with more exciting features. Described as “a superbly enhanced tool which offers a great customer experience”, the enhanced GCB Mobile App can be navigated effortlessly by customers to access its offerings.

These include Instant Account opening, cards and chequebook requests, inter and intra-bank transfers, creation and management of term deposits, initiation and management of standing instructions, payment of a variety of bills, wallet-to-bank services, generation of statements, blocking and unblocking of card and PIN resets among others.

The App is readily available to all as it can be downloaded from either Google Play Store or Apple App Store. To subscribe, one needs to go to the stores, download and register.

For the old GCB Mobile App users, there is the need to uninstall the current GCB App, go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download and register onto the new App.

Commenting on the enhanced App, Mr. John Adamah, GCB’s Executive Head of Retail Banking said, “We are celebrating our 70th anniversary as a bank and what better time to make all our stakeholders see how committed we remain to delivering on our promise to partner them for life by introducing the GCB Mobile App with its enhanced features to bring more convenience and security to all who walk with us on our journey for excellence. This App’s strongest point is the great customer experience it offers. With it, our customers will be empowered to comfortably undertake a wide range of actions from wherever they happen to be.

“This is yet another testament of our commitment to leverage technology to deliver exciting solutions to our customers benefit. We entreat everyone to get the App in order to experience the positive changes it brings into their lives.”

With innovation and forward-thinking at the heart of the Bank’s approach to financial services, GCB has embraced technology fully, resulting in its introduction of an exciting range of digital channels over the years in addition to its 185 branches, 340 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and a host of agencies across the country.

Speaking to the issue of the Bank’s use of technology, Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, GCB’s Managing Director said, “GCB has remained focused on delivering improved value to our customers and indeed other stakeholders over the years. This is part of our DNA because we have committed ourselves to being a great partner by the side of our stakeholders through all the changing facets of their lives.

“We will therefore continue to innovate, as well as migrate best global practices in order to offer best-in-class products and services to our customers. Alongside this, we will strive to understand our customers better as this remains critical to meeting their expectations and hopefully exceeding them. We believe we are on a track; we have great momentum and are fuelled by passion so Ghanaians should expect more from GCB Bank.”

Currently, GCB’s digital banking channels include the Bank’s internet banking platform, the mobile banking USSD, GCB Cards (Debit and Prepaid), GhanaPay mobile wallet, a variety of merchant acquiring products PAPSS cross-border money transfers and G-Money, the bank agnostic Mobile Wallet Services Network.

Together these channels offer banking solutions which enable customers access a wide range of services without having to set foot in a GCB branch.