The GCB Bank Limited have found its feet and is ready to redeem its premier position in Ghana’s banking sector and Africa as a whole, says Mr Jude Kofi Arthur, Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors.

He said customers should, therefore, expect a new bank that was transforming and focusing on digitilisation and responding to their needs going forward, as GCB bank was working towards becoming the base standard of banking in Ghana and across the continent.

Mr Arthur said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Bank held its 2019 ‘Annual General Meeting (AGM)’ in Accra.

The AGM considered and adopted the financial statements of the company for the year ended December 31, 2019 together with reports of the Directors and Auditor’s thereon.

It declare a dividend of 20 pesewas per share for the year ended December 31, re-elected Directors, and authorized the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor.

Mr Arthur explaining how the bank intended to regain its position in the sector, said they had embarked on a serious and aggressive marketing drive to monetize its digital banking platforms.

“This was necessary because we don’t only face competition with other banks, but also from telecommunication companies in the utilization of such platforms.

“But we have an advantage because we already have a big national presence and I believe that by the end of the year, we would have made our mark in terms of the customer based and total utilization of our platforms,” he explained.

On the assessment of the bank’s performance and operations, Mr Board Chair said the bank moved to a critical moment of expanding its business in the unbanked sector, and enhancing its protocols in governance to get value for money.

Mr Arthur congratulated the management of the Bank for being focused and hardworking in its approach to the bank’s business plan.

He gave an assurance that with the cooperation and investment of the bank’s shareholders, they would get good returns as the bank progressed.

Mr Sowah, Managing Director, said the AGM gave the company an opportunity to tell their shareholders and customers what it had done so far and measures it had put in place to achieve its resolutions.

He said the tenure of the Board of Directors were extended because of their good performance and hard work to move the bank towards greater heights.

Mr Sowah said the bank supported developmental projects under various sectors of the economy including 23rd Ghana International Trade Expo, National Science and Maths Quiz, and renovation of Ussher Clinic and construction of an operating theatre for the clinic.

Other interventions were the sponsorship of more than 35 medical students for international exchange programme, the Akwapim Educational Trust Fund, among others.

Advertisements