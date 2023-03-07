GCBC President congratulated on his election

The Past Ola Girls Association-Kenyase (POGA-K) has congratulated the Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese on his election as the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC).

The 2022 Annual Plenary Assembly held at the Donkorkrom Vicariate in the Eastern Region elected Most Rev. Gyamfi as the new President of the GCBC to take over from the Most Rev. Philip Naameh, the Catholic Archbishop of Tamale.

Dr Vida Korang, the President of the Association and a Senior Lecturer at the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) described Most Rev. Gyamfi as the embodiment of peace, saying his election would greatly help to strengthen societal peace and social cohesion.

During a courtesy call on the Bishop at his residence in Sunyani, Dr Korang, said with his experience as a Catholic Priest and professional background in pastoral service, the Bishop would lead the Conference to achieve its vision of promoting human dignity and sustenance of national peace.

She was accompanied by Angela Angbuorori Anwelle, the National Secretary and a lecturer at the University of Development Studies (UDS), Irene B.Tanye, the National Treasurer, Thyra Blood-Draku, the Greater Accra Regional Chair, and Reverend Sister Antoinette Abiwu, the Headmistress of Ola Girls Senior High School, Kenyase.

In a citation, the Association said, “it is never coincidence when greatness embraces a man of diligence, dedication, and determination. You are one of a kind for your love and passion for God is so joyous.”

“A unique teacher who is also an ordained leader does not just teach but inspires and ultimately leads all his students unto self-actualization and even unto realms of glory,” it added.

Most Rev. Gyamfi, who is also a former teacher of the school expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Association for the recognition, describing the visit as a surprise, saying, “one of the joys of a teacher is to see that his or her students are joyful in life.”

He said the Catholic social teachings formed an integral component of human formation and therefore urged the members of the Association to adhere to that and passed on the teachings they acquired to impact on their children.