GCBL Appoints Entrepreneur Gregor Kos As New Head of Office

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) has announced the appointment of seasoned entrepreneur and Strategic Advisor, Gregor Kos, as its new Head of Office.

Mr. Kos is to oversee operations at GCBL headquarters in European Union.

He joins the global body with a great deal of professional experience, having served in several high-profile positions with a number of multi-national organizations.

As an entrepreneur and Strategic Advisor, Mr. Kos gained extensive professional experience when he served as Secretary-General of the Ministry for Education, Science and Sport, Government of Slovenia. He served a previous Key Expert position with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Serbia, where he used to be a member of the United Nations (UN) Country Communication (2008-2009).

Mr. Kos also held positions of Key Expert with the Danish Refugee Council and with the Commissariat for Refugee Council of the Republic of Serbia.

EDUCATION

He is a holder of the IOM Certificate of Attendance in the field of Selected Modules of Essentials of Migration Management, the Diploma in Project Management in Development Cooperation, and the London School of Public Relations (LSPR) Diploma.

Mr. Kos has also completed UN Field Security Basic as well as the Advanced Course.

Commenting on Mr. Kos’ appointment, Chairman of GCBL, Dejan Stancer, said “We invited Gregor to the GCBL team because of his strong analytical, organizational and management skills, as well as excellent coordination and interpersonal skills. Communication has consistently been his strength throughout his professional career, which headed him to the Deputy President position of the Slovenia Public Relations Association, co-authoring ‘Recommendations on Assuring Publicity of Work in Public Sector’ and translating and adopting ‘Seven Principles of Public Life.'”

Mr. Stancer added, “It is worth mentioning Gregor has acquired substantial working experience in the governmental, Public and private sectors, as well as through insight and knowledge of the local and international socio-political conditions.”