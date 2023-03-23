GCBL Appoints Laila Rahhal El Atfani As Member of Board of Advisors

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) has announced the appointment of Laila Rahhal El Atfani as a member of its Board of Advisors.

Laila Rahhal El Atfani is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Business Gate Dubai and I am Africa Platform.

She joins GCBL with vast experience and knowledge of the global business community, having served a number of leading international business and non-governmental organizations.

Laila Rahhal El Atfani is also the founder of Women’s Business Circle, Founder and Vice President of Refai, an NGO based in Switzerland.

She currently serves as the President of the Women’s Empowerment Annual Association, and is a co-founder of the Youth Gate, a non-governmental organization based in Cambodia.

Furthermore, she is the Founder of Business Incubators for SME.

She previously served as Partner and General Manager of MACAN Fuel and Petroleum Trading, Executive Director of Andrew & Son’s Petroleum Trading, Administration Manager of AL MASAR Group.

Laila Rahhal El Atfani is a co-author of the Amazon bestselling book: ‘Lady Diversity Power: Why Diversity Is The New Way To Do Business.’