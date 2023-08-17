GCBL Delegates Alvin Soh and Prof. Dr. Ho Nam Meet WTC Executives To Discuss Cross-Border Trading

A courtesy visit and roundtable meeting led by Global Chamber of Business Leaders’ Malaysia Delegate, Mr. Alvin Soh, was held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on August 15th 2023.

The Delegate for Vietnam within the Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL), Prof. Dr. Ho Nam, also made a trip to Kuala Lumpur for what turned out to be a very fruitful meeting with World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur Group Managing Director, Dato Sri Dr. Irmohizam Ibrahim. Both parties discussed the cross-border roadmap, particularly positioning the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur as the ideal destination for Vietnam delegation when it comes to M.I.C.E (Meeting, Incentive, Convention, Exhibition).

Several GCBL Malaysia members joined the roundtable meeting, including Puan Sri Nisa Bakri, Datin Heather Lee, Dr. Christina Foo, Vince Hee, Miranda Merrie Mirie, Andrew Lim and Kiranjit Kaur. All invited members had a productive chat with World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur senior management personnel, namely, Mr. Mohd Yusri Junos, Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Fauzy Wahab, Chief Operating Officer; and Ms. Oo Mei Ting, Chief Executive Officer of WTC Trade Services.

Prof. Dr. Ho Nam and Dato Sri Dr. Irmohizam Ibrahim exchanged tokens of appreciation during their meeting and the presentation ceremony marked the kind gesture for the successful courtesy visit and roundtable meeting.

GCBL Malaysia and GCBL Vietnam have identified several trade delegation programmes for the cross-border market development roadmap.

As the world’s leading civil and society-oriented organisation, the GCBL continually welcomes synergies among business communities across the regions.